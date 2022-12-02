Aishwarya Lekshmi says she has always wanted to work with Mammootty

Aishwarya Lekshmi has decided to be more selective in Malayalam cinema. The actress makes it clear that her decision will stand even if she doesn’t get even one film a year.

Presently, the actress has not signed any new film in Malayalam though her two big projects, 'King of Kotha' and 'Christopher' will hit theatres soon.

While speaking to Manoramaonline, the actor opens up about her small role in B Unnikrishnan’s film, ‘Christopher’—“I have always liked Mammootty since childhood. It was my greatest desire to act with him. I realised that I have a lot to learn from him while acting with him as well as by simply observing him,” says the actor during the promo of her film ‘Gatta Kusti’ in Dubai. The film directed by Ponram of 'Rajni Murugan' fame) hit theatres on Friday.

Aishwarya says she is open to acting in other languages as she has never felt a language barrier in acting. Having been born and brought up in Kerala, Malayalam is an easy language for the actor. She admits it was initially a struggle to grapple with Tamil and Telugu. But once she got a hang of it, it became easier.

The actor says if she gets good roles, she will act in any language film. And language is no longer a barrier for moviegoers now. “When I first heard the title of 'Gatta Kusti', I did not understand what it was. But the more I heard about it, the more I found it interesting, including the title. Gatta Kusti is a form of submission wrestling practiced in Kerala and it is conducted inside an open ring on the ground. I am acting as a Malayali girl in the film. But at the core of the film is the relationship between a husband and wife. As a film, it doesn’t boast of anything new. But it will be a good entertainer with enough moments for the audience to enjoy. I loved the story when I first heard it. But I declined the offer three years ago as I felt I wouldn’t be able to do justice to the character. Later, after adding more films to my kitty I have become more confident as an actor and so when the offer came again, I said yes. The hero and producer Vishnu Vishal is the real superhero of this film,” she said.

Meanwhile, actor Vishnu Vishal said that from now on he will keep the Malayali audience in mind when he makes a film. He is aware that post ‘Ratsasan’, he has a sizeable fan following among the Kerala audience. So, he is hopeful that this film which has a Malayalee link in the story and actors will be accepted in Kerala. Aiswarya Lakshmi is the heroine. “In my next film, Indrajith is also playing a key role. If I get time, I want to act in a Malayalam film,” he said.

“There is a lot more to this film than what’s been shown in the trailer,” says Vishnu Vishal, who is also one of the producers of the Tamil/Telugu film 'Gatta Kusti' releasing today. The central theme of the film is the conflict between a newly married couple. ‘Gatta Kusti’ can be classified as a sports-family drama. “This will be the most important film of my career. Audiences are always on the lookout for something new in a film. And 'Gatta Kusti' promises a lot of novelty.

Vishnu Vishal also begs to differ with the observation that most of his films are related to sports. He can only think of ‘Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu’ and ‘Jiva’ that fall into that genre. “I have also acted in a time travel film and a fantasy comedy. In ‘Neeru Parve’ for instance I played the role of a fisherman.”

Vishnu, who is also a former cricketer, is also fond of sports. He is playing the role of a cricketer in Rajinikanth’s ‘Laal Salam’. He is also looking forward to ‘Surya.