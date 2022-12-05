Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya tie the knot; pictures go viral

Mumbai: South Indian actress Hansika Motwani and her business partner Sohael Khaturiya, who have been dating each other for years, tied the knot at an elaborate function in Jaipur on Sunday. The couple looked elegant in traditional Indian wedding wear. While Hansika wore a red-coloured lehenga adorned with beautiful jewellery, Sohael sported a sherwani.

The wedding celebrations began on December 2. Only close friends and family members attended the event.

Meanwhile, the couple's pre-wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media with her fans and friends sharing best wishes messages.

At the pre-wedding day party, Hansika wore a glittery dress in white, while Sohael opted for a white tuxedo. They danced together on different numbers, including Hrithik-Katrina's hit number 'Tu Meri' from the 2014 film 'Bang Bang!'.

Though there were reports that the couple's was an arranged marriage, sources close to the actor had revealed that the duo have been seeing each other for some years now.

For the 'Haldi' ceremony too, they had complimented each other with floral outfits in white. The couple looked stunning and were seen having fun with their family and friends.

Hansika also posted pictures from her 'Sangeet' ceremony, in which she looked gorgeous in a pink lehenga, while Sohael stunned everyone with his black sherwani.

A few days back, Hansika also shared adorable pictures and videos from her 'Mehandi' ceremony and bachelorette party with her friends.

Hansika launched her career as a child actor in Hindi films and went on to act in several Telugu movies, including 'Desamuduru', 'Kantri' and 'Maska'. She has also appeared in Tamil films such as 'Mappillai' and 'Engeyum Kadhal'. She will be next seen in 'Partner', '105 Minutes', 'My Name Is Shruthi' and 'Rowdy Baby'. Hansika is expected to join work soon after the wedding functions conclude.

