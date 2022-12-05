Suriya drops out of 'Vanangaan'? Director Bala explains

Theirs was a celluloid reunion everyone was waiting for. But looks like that will remain elusive for a while now. Suriya has backed out of director Bala's latest film 'Vanangaan' soon after Bala made some alterations to the script. Bala himself revealed this on Twitter.

“I wanted to direct my new film ‘Vanangaan’ with my brother Suriya. But after making some alterations in the script, I am no longer sure if this will suit him. Suriya has complete faith in me and my script. It is my duty to make sure that Suriya whom I consider my brother should be presented well without any glitches on screen. So it has been mutually decided that Suriya will not be doing ‘Vanangaan.’ Though it broke my heart, it was a decision made in my best interest. I am sure we will see a Suriya who wowed us in 'Nanda' and 'Pithamagan' once again in another film. Meanwhile ‘Vanangaan’ will resume its shoot,” Bala tweeted.

It is unfortunate that a film that marked the reunion of Bala and Surya after 18 years (their last association was 'Pithamagan' in 2003), ended this way. Bala is planning to finish 'Vanangaan' with another star from Tamil cinema. The shooting of the film started in April this year. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead.

Before the shoot started Surya had tweeted—“Been waiting for Director Bala who is my mentor to say action! After 18 years, it’s happiness today. This moment….we need all your wishes!”

Malayali actor Mamitha Baiju is also playing a key role in the film. The cinematography is by Balasubramanian. GV Prakash has scored the music, Satish Surya is the editor and the art is by V Mayapandi.