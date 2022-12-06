Mohanlal heads to Morocco for next leg of Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Ram’

Mohanlal who has had a busy year with back-to-back shoots is now off to Morocco for the next schedule of ‘Ram’ directed by Jeethu Joseph.

The director himself posted a photo of Mohanlal boarding a flight to the film’s location. “RAM Boarding for next location.... Erfoud, Morocco,” he wrote on Instagram.

‘Ram’ is actor Mohanlal’s third collaboration with the hit director who worked with him in ‘Dhrishyam’ and ‘12th Man’.

Some of the scenes shot in Dhanushkodi, Shimla and Delhi were wrapped up prior to the pandemic. The film then got stalled for nearly 3 years as the makers could not progress with the shoot of the film due to the pandemic.

A few months ago, Jeethu had announced that they have resumed shooting of the film. While some of the scenes were shot in Ernakulam, the rest of the movie is now being filmed in international locations, including England, Morocco and Tunisia.

Though the makers have not released much details about the film, we know that Mohanlal plays a RAW agent in the film. Trisha, Anoop Menon, Indrajith Sukumaran, Prachi Tahlan, Adil Hussain, Durga Krishna, among others play prominent roles in the film.