Mohanlal’s ‘Monster’ gets heavily trolled after OTT release

'Monster' which hit theatres in October has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from last week. And ever since its OTT release, the film is getting heavily trolled, both for its content and the roles essayed by the actors.

The movie features Mohanlal in the lead who plays Lucky Singh. On a visit to Kerala, he befriends a She-taxi operator Bhamini, played by Honey Rose who invites him to her wedding anniversary celebrations.

Though the film received lukewarm response in theatres, the film is being subject to trolls since it's OTT release.

While most of the trolls have targeted Mohanlal for essaying an unconvincing role in the film, the film's scriptwriter is not being spared either. “You need to find another job...seriously, is this what you wanted him (Mohanlal) to do,” are some of the comments targeted at the screenplay writer who had collaborated with the film director Vysakh in Pulimurugan. 'Pulimurugan' also featuring Mohanlal had gone on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016.

'Monster' was also trolled when 'Om Shanthi Oshana' director Jude Anthony Joseph posted a cryptic note on Facebook. The post read: 'Today, one person taught me what an actor should not be. Thankyou Kuru,” he wrote sarcastically.

Immediately, the post was flooded with comments trolling Mohanlal and 'Monster'.