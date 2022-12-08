Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju ties the knot with fashion designer Niranjana

Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, the younger son of veteran actor-producer Maniyanpilla Raju, on Thursday tied the knot with Niranjana, a fashion designer by profession.

The wedding was graced by people from all walks of life including several A-listers of Malayalam movie industry like Mammootty, Jayaram, Jagadish, Kunchan, producer Suresh Kumar, Rakesh, Ranjith, Chippi, and director Sethu among others. The wedding was held at Paliam Palace at 9.15 in the morning.

A reception will be organised at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on December 10.

Niranj made his debut as an artist in the film 'Black Butterfly' for which he also received the Kerala State Film Awards for best debutant actor.

He then went on to act in movies like 'Finals', 'Drama', 'Soothrakaran', 'Oru Thaathvika Avalokanam', 'Vivaha Avahanam' and so on.

'Kakkippada', 'Namukku Kodathiyil Kanaam' and 'Dear Vaapi' are his upcoming movies.

Niranjana completed her professional course from Pearls Fashion Institute in Delhi. She is the daughter of Paliathu Vinod G Pillai and Sindu Vinod.