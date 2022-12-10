Rishab Shetty fans demand boycott of Rashmika Mandanna from Kannada films; she reacts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 10, 2022 10:12 AM IST Updated: December 10, 2022 10:25 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna is one of South India's most sought after actress. Photos: Instagram

Bengaluru: Rashmika Mandanna is currently one of South India's most sought after actress. However, the actress received some backlash recently for failing to acknowledge the Kannada production house, which launched her into films. The issue got aggravated after Rishab Shetty, the director of Kantara, made his displeasure clear in an interview that he doesn't like heroines who use only gestures to recall the production house which launched them.

Following this, the director's fans have demanded that Rashmika be banned from the Kannada industry. Reacting to the criticism, the 'Pushpa' actress said she only has love for the Kannada audience. "I only love them. Rest is up to them," she said when reporters asked for her response to the demand to ban her from Kannada film industry.

For the uninitiated, 'Kantara' fame director and actor Rishab Shetty had launched Rashmika Mandanna with his first venture as a director in hit 'Kirik Party' movie.

Rakshit Shetty, friend of Rishab Shetty of 'Charlie 777' fame, was the hero of the movie. Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty fell in love and got engaged. Later, Rashmika got breakthrough in Telugu film industry and went on to become a successful actress.

The couple called off their engagement citing incompatibility. Recently, when asked about her launch, Rashmika didn't even take the name of the production house or the director. She gestured with fingers that 'this production house approached me and they were heads over heels for having me in the project.'

 

(with inputs from IANS)

