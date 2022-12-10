Sushmita Sen, Anjali Arora among most Googled celebrities in India this year

Every year, Google India releases a list of the most searched people on their search engine. And this year, film personalities Sushmita Sen and Anjali Arora made it to the list, making them one of the most searched names on google.

Earlier this year, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi took the internet by storm after the former Miss Universe's liaison with business tycoon Lalit Modi hit headlines. The news was announced by Laith Modi on social media. Within no time, people were searching for his tweets along with his pictures with Sushmita Sen. And that’s how the couple entered the top 10 most googled celebrities list this year. While Lalit ranked 4th in the 'Year in Search 2022' list, Sushmita stood fifth.

Meanwhile, actress Anjali Arora, who holds the sixth position in ranking, caught the public eye when she appeared on the Kangana Ranaut mentored reality show Lock Up. Her social media reels, tik tok videos, and especially her Kacha badam song reels also became viral even in Bollywood. She has over 12.2 million followers on Instagram.

This year, however, it was former BJP spokesperson Noopur Sharma who came first on the search list. Indian President Draupadi Murmu came 2nd on the list.

The list was released on December 7. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Big Boss Reality show contestant Abdu Rosik, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Cricketer Praveen Thambe, and Hollywood actor Amber Head are the other celebs on the list.