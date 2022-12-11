Santhosh Pandit supports Unni Mukundan, says allegations aimed at destroying his career

Filmmaker Santhosh Pandit has stated that the allegations against Unni Mukundan were planned with the aim of destroying his career. The filmmaker claimed that the allegations were levelled against the actor amid the release of Unni's upcoming film 'Malikapuram'.

“These allegations are meant to damage your reputation as the release of your upcoming film 'Malikapuram' is drawing near. This is a planned effort. Someone is working behind Bala to hurt your career. Don't give up,” Santhosh said. The filmmaker posted the comment under a video of actor Bala shared by Unni Mukundan.

Several people have come out in support of Unni Mukundan. However, transgender artist Anjali Ameer maintained that Bala was wronged.

Recently, Bala had alleged that he and a few other technicians were not given their due for acting and working in the film. However, Unni, who is the producer of the film denied the claims and also published a receipt of the amount paid toBala for working in the film.

Unni also said that he was hurt by the allegations levelled by him, especially since Bala had agreed to work in the film for free.