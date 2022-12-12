Who's who of Mollywood attend Niranjan Maniyanpilla Raju’s wedding reception. See video

Actor Maniyanpilla Raju’s son Niranjan’s wedding reception was a star-studded event. Held at a plush hotel in Thiruvanthapuram, the event was attended by the who’s who of the Malayalam film industry.

The bride is Niranjana who hails from the royal family of Paliam Palace. The wedding which was an intimate affair was held at the Palace and was attended by Mammootty, Jayaram, Jagadish, Kunchan, Producer Suresh Kumar, Rakesh, Ranjith, Chippy, and director Sethu.

Niranjana who is the daughter of Vinod G Pillai and Sindhu Vinod is a fashion designer who post-graduated from the Delhi Pearls Fashion Institute.

Niranjan is the youngest son of Maniyanpillai Raju and Indira. Their eldest son Sachin is married to Dr Aishwarya. Niranjan debuted in Malayalam cinema in 'Black Butterfly' and later appeared in 'Drama', 'Sakalakalashala', 'Bobby', 'Finals', 'Suthrakkaran', 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam', etc.

His latest film ‘Vivaha Ahvanam’ is running in theatres currently and upcoming projects include 'Kakkipada', 'Dear Vappi', 'Namukku Kodathiyil Kaanam'.