IFFK: Good response to Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' on Day 4

The much awaited Lijo Jose Pellissery-Mammootty combo 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' opened to positive response on the fourth day of the International Film Festival festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

The film revolves around a man named James (Mammootty) who is on his way to Kerala after a pilgrimage to Velankani with his family. They halt in a village in Tamil Nadu to take rest. Soon enough James behaving acting in differently, almost like he is another man. The story has several layers and is said to be yet another brilliant work from Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery and screenwriter S. Hareesh attended the screening of 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'. A huge crowd had gathered outside Tagore theatre to occupy the unreserved seats to watch the film, which was competing eight other films in the International Competition section on Day 4.

'Our Home', 'Cordially Yours', 'Kim Quy Bui’s 'Memoryland', and 'Tug of war' were also screened on the same day. Alvaro Brechner’s A Twelve Year Night also received good response.

The homage section featured Legendary screenwriter Johnpaul’s debut film Chamaram. The restored version of G. Aravindan’s 'Thamp', Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 'Swayamvaram', which celebrated its golden jubilee year were screened on day four. Open forum was held at Tagore theatre premises moderated by Aju K Narayanan on the topic of contemporary Malayalam cinema,writer S Hareesh,Director Kamal KM, Jeo Baby and Manoj khana participated.