A.R. Rahman reveals teaser of his docu-feature 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' at Cannes Film Festival

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A.R. Rahman premiered the teaser for his new documentary, 'Headhunting to Beatboxing,' at the Bharat Pavilion during the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Rohit Gupta, the event also saw attendance from Gupta, Executive Producer Abu Metha (Advisor to the Nagaland Chief Minister), and Executive Producer Theja Meru (Chairman TaFMA, Nagaland government).

The documentary is produced by A.R. Rahman, and it explores the journey of rhythm and sound, tracing the evolution of music across cultures, tribes, and generations.

The music composer said, "Music has this transformative power to change society and to connect and bring relevance to existence. 'Headhunting to Beatboxing' is a celebration of this universal rhythm that unites humanity in its diverse expressions. We look forward to the start of its film festival journey and what better than Cannes which celebrates cinema to make the first announcement on the film."

"The germ of the idea came up when A.R. Rahman visited Nagaland to be part of the legendary Hornbill Festival. We knew we had to be part of it. The film is a collaboration of many creative minds, especially the TaFMA, and masterfully captured by director Rohit Gupta. The real heroes are the musicians of Nagaland, who tell stories that go back to times immemorial and their music exemplifies the ambition of our youth," said Abu Metha.

'Headhunting to Beatboxing' has been directed by Rohit Gupta and produced by A.R. Rahman, with Abu Metha, Adam J. Greig, Theja Meru, Rohit Gupta, Sheila Houlahan, Rohhit Daas serving as Executive Producers.

(With IANS inputs)