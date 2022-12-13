Lokesh Kanagaraj reveals his 10-year plan. 'Vikram 2', 'Kaithi 2', 'Rolex' on the cards

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed superhit movies 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram' says he might direct a film exclusively on the Rolex character played by Suriya. Rolex, a prominent character in Vikram, only appears for five minutes towards the end of the film. However, he managed to impress the crowd with his presence and looks. He plays the antagonist in the film.

The movie revolving around Rolex, once it becomes a reality, will be part of Lokesh's cinematic universe. The young filmmaker was responding to a query by host Anupama Chopra during an interview for her channel. “I may do a film with Rolex. Since it is a universe, we can do all kinds of films based on whichever character we want. So, for the next 10 years I am settled," he said. He also adds there will be a sequel to 'Vikram' and 'Kaithi'. While Vikram featured Kamal Haasan in the lead, Karthi played the lead character in 'Kaithi'.

All the characters created by Lokesh are connected with each other. According to Lokesh, he will start shooting the sequels after winding up shoot of Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67'. Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' is also expected to feature Mollywood actor Prithviraj.