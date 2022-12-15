IMDB has released it's annual list of top 10 most popular Indian films. Apart from 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Major', no other Bollywood movie has made it to the popular list.

Unsurprisingly, eight South Indian films have made it to the top 10 list.

'KGF 2', which was the most anticipated sequel to hit theatres this year, has been ranked third, while Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' and Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' have been ranked fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. 'Major' directed by Adivi Shesh has been ranked seventh, while Dulquer Salmaan's 'Sita Ramam' has occupied the eighth position.

Mani Ratnam's epic film 'Ponniyin Selvan' has been ranked ninth, while '777 Charlie' has been adjudged the 10th most popular film.

Not even one Malayalam film has been featured in the list, despite Mollywood's huge focus on OTT releases.

The list was created based on the average IMDb rating of movies released between January 1 and November 7, 2022. These include both theatrical and OTT releases.

"Of all the movies released theatrically or digitally in India between January 1 and November 7,2022 and have an average IMDb user rating of 7 or higher with at least 25,000 votes, these 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. This exclusive and definitive date is derived from IMDb movie rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year," IMDB stated.