Mollywood celebrates Argentina's win in style. 'A glorious final...my kisses to Messi,” write celebs

Mollywood celebrities Mohanlal and Mammootty joined the scores of fans from Kerala who cheered Argentina at the FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday night. The actors who attended the final match, posted selfies from the stands.

"Witnessing the biggest sporting spectacle! What an atmosphere..what a moment!!', wrote Mammootty. Soon after Argentina, led by all-time favourite Messi clinched the gold, after a nail-biting match, the mega star wrote, "What a Night !!! What a Game !! Absolute Goosebumps !!

Thrilled to have witnessed probably one of the greatest ever football match

Congrats Argentina and Magical messi on conquering the world

Well Played #France and Kylian Mbappé," he said.

Mohanlal excitement was palpable. "At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness!," he wrote. After Argentina's win, Mohanlal termed the game a glorious final. " A glorious final...two worthy opponents played their hearts out and gave the millions of football fans a nerve-wracking match. Congratulations Argentina on a hard won victory. 36 years of toil and the cup is once agian yours. Leo Messi has kept his date with destiny and will bow out in glory. A glorious last dance..Kudos to Kylian Mbappe and the French team for being such worthy opponents and for the great fight they put up till the end. Well done Qatar," he wrote.

Actor Joju George was also present with Martin Prakatt at the game. Actress Meenakshi had already made it clear that she was an Argentinian supporter right from the start of the World Cup. "Messiah kisses the cup, I kiss Messi," she wrote after the team's win.

Several other celebrities, including Keerthy Suresh, Kunchacko Boban, Unni Mukundan, Amala Paul, Antony Varghese, Jayam Ravi celebrated Argentina's win.