Minnal Murali in 'Stranger Things' Season 5? Latest Netflix video leaves fans excited

What would happen if Mollywood's own Minnal Murali meets Rooh Baba from 'Bhulaiya 2'? Or even better, Minnal Murali gets set to have a dual with Vecna from Stranger Things. Sounds too good to be true, right?

Recently, Netflix stunned viewers after it released a video of some of their most popular characters from various shows and films greeting and meeting each other in the most bizarre situations.

For example, we have Devi from 'Never Have I Ever' having a conversation with Rishi from 'Mismatched' series inside a car. The two appear to have feelings for each other. But anyone who has watched the show would know that the two characters are not meant to meet.

Fashionista Uorfi Javed's appearance in a scene from 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' will definitely leave you in splits. The crossover of popular characters from 'RRR', 'Darlings', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'Wednesday' is also just too amazing.

The platform has also mixed various deleted scenes from the movies and shows and combined it for the cross-overs. “We thought we’d seen it all in 2022. That was until we saw these deleted scenes,” read a caption released by the streaming giant.

Tovino Thomas who appears as Minnal Murali had written, 'The gates of the Netflixverse have opened and universes are colliding 💥Your world will turn upside down. Stay tuned,” he wrote after posting an image of Vijay Varma as Vecna and Minnal Murali.

From what we understand, the video released under the caption #NetflixPlayback2022 is a throwback to the past projects. However, the videos have generated a lot of interest with some people expressing their wish to see characters like Minnal Murali in a show like 'Stranger Things'.