Fazil likens Shaji Kailas to 'Baahubali' director. “He was then what Rajamouli is today,” he says

Hit filmmaker Fazil was all praise for director Shaji Kailas whose upcoming film 'Kaapa' will hit theatres on December 22. The 'Manichithrathazhu' and 'Aniyathipravu' director appreciated Shaji Kailas and likened him to contemporary hit filmmaker S S Rajamouli. “Shaji Kailas was then what S S Rajamouli is to cinema now. I had noted it even then,” Fazil said.

The director also said he was happy that 'Kaapa' is being bankrolled jointly by the FEFKA writers union. “In 1997, I had hoped to bring out a film 'Harikrishnans' produced by MACTA. This was before FEFKA was founded. However, I was unable to do so then. After that, Shaji Kailas and Renji Panicker also couldn't though they also made an effort. Now, when I see Shaji Kailas making it possible, I realise there were two things lacking before- teamwork and motivation and I have to credit Shaji Kailas for making it possible,” the director said.

According to him, 'Kaapa' is not a new generation movie as it Jagadish and Shaji Kailas are involved. “But I am genuinely happy to see their work in this film,” he added.

Faazil also said he was happy he was assigned the task of presenting a memento to Prithviraj. “He was an actor that I lost. I am the first person to have interviewed Prithviraj for a film along with actress Asin. However, the subject of the movie changed and I directed a film with Fahadh,” he said, while adding that both the actors went on to get a good start in Mollywood with Ranjith's and Sathyan Anthikad's films with his backing.