Lijo Jose Pellissery has finally revealed the title of his upcoming film. There was a lot of hype during the past few days regarding the film's title with the makers sharing parts and pieces of the film poster through social media every few hours. Now, the makers have revealed that the film starring Mohanlal will be titled 'Malaikottai Valiban'.

Several celebrities have also shared the poster on their social media platforms. There is a lot of anticipation around hit filmmaker Lijo Jose's and Mohanlal's collaboration, with many saying they are expecting the best from both powerhouses.

The movie is all set to go on the floors in January next year. The film will be shot in mostly in Rajasthan. There are also reports that Mohanlal will play a wrestler in the film. 'Amen' writer P S Rafeeque will be writing the script of the film, while Prashant Pillai will compose the music. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer of the film.

Lijo Jose's most recent work 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' starring Mammootty premiered at the International Film Festival in Kerala (IFFK) earlier this month. There are reports that the film will hit theatres next month, though Lijo has confirmed a release date yet.