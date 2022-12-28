Tharun Moorthy's 'Saudi Vellakka' gets OTT release date. Know where to watch

Tharoon Moorthy who made an impressive directorial debut with 'Operation Java' is also receiving rave reviews for his latest film 'Saudi Vellakka', which hit theatres on December 2. The movie revolves around a man who is summoned to court for a case from his childhood. The case is filed by his neighbor.

The story has several emotional layers and features Devi Varma, Binu Pappu and Lukman in lead roles. The movie kickstarts with the tone of a thriller as a newly transferred cop ventures out to issue court summons to a youngster involved in a long-pending case. The initial tension is built perfectly as the character of Abhilash (Lukma) and his family and their anxiety are panned. Read full review here.

The court drama also opens our eyes to the situation of Indian courts and highlights the need for speeding up procedures for citizens who seek justice. Devi Varma who made her Mollywood debut with the film does justice to her role as Aisha. Now we hear that the movie has locked it's OTT release date and will start streaming on a leading OTT platform from next month. According to reports, the movie will stream on SonyLiv from January 6, 2023.