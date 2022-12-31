Actor and second-time dad Narain names his baby boy Omkaar

Actor Narain and his wife Manju Haridas recently were blessed with a baby boy. The child, who is the couple’s second born, has been named Omkaar Narain at a function held in Chennai. The couple also shared cute pictures from the ceremony, with many people, including celebrities showering their blessings on them.

The actor and his wife had recently announced they were expecting their second child on their 15th wedding anniversary. Actor Narain who was last seen in the bilingual film 'Adrishyam | Yugi' and his wife Manju Haridas already have a daughter named Tanmaya who is 14 years old.

The actor who made his entry into Mollywood with Adoor Gopalakrishnan's 'Nizhalkuthu', got recognition as a hero acting in Sathyan Anthikad's hit film 'Achuvinte Amma' starring Meera Jasmine.

Narain debuted in Tamil with 'Chithiram Pesuthadi' after which he worked mostly in Kollywood. His role in Lal Jose's classmates was also very well appreciated.

Narain married Malayalee Manju in 2007. The actor will soon be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Kaithi 2'. He also played a major role in Kaithi, starring Karthik.