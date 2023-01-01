Trailer of 'Alone' starring Mohanlal alone released

Megastar Mohanlal has released the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Alone' as a New Year gift to fans. Directed by the master of Malayalam action films, Shaji Kailas, the movie has Mohanlal playing its lone character.

However, actors Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Siddique, Mallika Sukumaran among others make their presence felt through their voices.

The eerie numbness of the visuals and the suspenseful mention of a paranormal entity leaves one to guess it to be a horror movie.

The initial cuts of sequences and dialogues generate not much excitement but the music and the ambiance towards the end of the short video conjure a mystic spell hinting at a hilarious thriller.

Shaji Kailas and Mohanlal are coming together for a movie project after a gap of 12 years. 'Alone' is expected to hit the theatres on January 26.