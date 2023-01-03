Popular Netflix series ‘1899’ ends with season one. Sudden decision leaves fans unhappy

Hit Netflix series'1899' makers have announced that they will not be returning with another season, as per the original plan. The series co-creator Baran bo Odar confirmed the news by posting a statement on his Instagram handle. The letter to fans was also signed by Odar's partner and series co-creator Jantje Freise. “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that '1899' will not be renewed. "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with 'Dark'. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned. That's life."

"We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure," the statement continues. "We love you. Never forget," he wrote.

Ever since the news broke, fans of the series took to social media to express their angst over the decision by the team. “1899 cancelled. I am already hating this year,” wrote one user on his Twitter handle. Some people criticised Netflix for the move, saying it was very illogical to cancel a show that was on top of the OTT platform’s daily charts for a long time. “1899 getting cancelled after literally being at the top of Netflix’s daily charts for weeks after release and then only dropping to two because of Wednesday which they also haven’t renewed yet doesn’t make any sense to me,” wrote one user.

'1899', which followed a group of immigrants aboard a ship faced with a series of mysterious events, debuted on the streamer on November 17, 2022. In its first week of availability, the international production cracked Netflix's top 10 chart at the No. 2 slot, behind only 'The Crown' Season 5. Within four days, '1899' garnered about 79.27 million hours of viewership.

The series served as a follow-up to Adar and Friese's previous series 'Dark', a landmark international breakout for Netflix that debuted its first episodes in 2017. With a beloved run across three seasons, Friese and Odar set an overall deal with Netflix - the first of its kind for the streamer's European presence. '1899' was the first project to emerge from that agreement.

