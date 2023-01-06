'Anandabhadram', 'Bangalore Days' art director Sunil Babu passes away

Art director and production designer Sunil Babu who worked in prominent Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films, passed away on Thursday evening. The 50-year-old Pathanamthitta native was admitted at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi after he suffered a cardiac arrest. It is reported that Sunil was taken to hospital with a swollen leg three days ago.

Sunil entered the film industry assisting acclaimed film production designer Sabu Cyril. His works in Mollywood include 'Bangalore Days', 'Ananthabhadram', 'Premam', 'ID', 'Urumi', 'Notebook', Chotta Mumbai', 'Pazhassi Raja' and 'Bheeshma Parvam', among others.

He had also worked in 'Ghajini', 'Seetharamam', 'M S Dhoni' and 'Lakshya'. His last project is Vijay-starrer 'Varisu', which is slated for release on January 11. Sunil is survived by wife Saraswathi and a son.

Director Anjali Menon took to Instagram to express her shock and sadness on the art director's death.

“Utterly shocked to hear of Sunil Babu’s demise. We worked together on Bangalore Days and I have some wonderful memories that I will always hold dear. Rest in peace dear Sunil,” she wrote on Instagram.