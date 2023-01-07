Lena waxes eloquent on her bored affair and 'mutually agreed' break-up

Actor Lena has this interesting story about marrying her school sweetheart and eventually opting for a friendly divorce. The actor says they got tired after seeing each other after a point and felt they should get out and see the world. They decided to shake hands and opt for a happy split. She was speaking to a YouTube channel during the promotion of ‘Ennalum Ente Aliya.’.

“I had a boyfriend from 6th grade. And I married him. After living happily for a few years we told each other— “We have been seeing each other’s faces for a long time. Now we should explore different worlds,” saying that we divorced each other. It was a very friendly split.

I don’t think there will be another couple who opted for such a harmonious divorce. We even went to the court hearing together. One such day the lawyer said there was some delay in the court hearing as the trial of some other big case was going on. When the lawyer came back he saw us sharing a Gulab jamun together. He wondered if we had indeed come for a divorce. I always thought of writing this scene if ever I make a film one day. My married life was that much fun,” she says.

Lena also spoke about the interesting chemistry she shared with her co-star Siddique. They have acted as a pair in 18 films.

“It’s been 25 years since I came to Malayalam cinema. For the first 10 years I was known for my melancholic roles. And for the next 10 years, I was known for my bold roles. Let’s see how my next 10 years will pan out in Malayalam cinema. I am really happy that I am still active in mainstream cinema. I was able to work with good actors and production houses. And I consider this as my good fortune.

My debut Malayalam film was Jayaraj’s ‘Sneham.’ I played a full-length role opposite Siddique. There is a wedding scene in that film and at that time I am studying in 11th grade. I remember being teased by Siddique ikka in that film. He told me that if he ties the thali with a triple knot around my neck, I will be destined to be his wife in all the films. I remember feeling a bit scared upon hearing it.

A year later I acted as his wife in ‘Kochu Kochu Santoshangal.’ So now we have done over 18 films. 18 is my lucky number. If you look at my career, some of my best roles have been with Siddique ikka. In films like ‘Vellimoonga’, ‘Harihar Nagar 2’, ‘Ghost House Inn,’ I have acted as his wife.

But out of all the films, this is my favourite. Our characters are Kareemkka and Sulu. Acting in a film with Siddique ikka is like studying at a university. So this film is a result of a 25-year-old university education,” says Lena