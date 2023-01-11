This is what cricketer David Warner had to say about 'RRR' Golden Globe award win

'RRR' song Naatu Naatu's win at the Golden Globe has made every Indian proud. Ever since the announcement, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the team, especially music composer M M Keeravani.

Now, Australian cricketer David Warner took to his Twitter handle to appreciate the 'RRR' team for the win. "Congrats and well done on the award. #rrrmovie #naatunaatu," he wrote.

Floored by the comment, several netizens thanked the veteran cricketer for appreciating a South Indian movie's success.

"Thankyou David bhai, we miss you in orange army, but we love where you are," wrote one person.

It must be noted that Warner, who is part of Delhi Capitals (DC) had played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2015 to 2021 in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"We want you back in Sunrisers. I know that won't happen but you are still my best and favouRRRite sunrisershyderabad cricketer even. Lot's of love you and your family," wroter another Twitter user.

"David bhai, you come to Hyderabad and do Telugu films after retirement, because you are a global star and our Telugu films are global films," wrote another user.