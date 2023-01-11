RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song bags Golden Globe beating Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga

Los Angeles: SS Rajamouli's "RRR" struck gold at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards by winning the trophy for the best original songmotion picture for its hit track "Naatu Naatu".

The blockbuster Telugu movie is also nominated for the 'best picture-non English' at the ceremony.

The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Keeravani thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

"It has been an ages old practice to say that this award actually belongs to someone else. So I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition because I mean my words.

"This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and the director of the movie, SS Rajamouli for his vision. I thank him for this constant trust in my work and support," Keeravani said after accepting the award.

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track -- choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

"And NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan for dancing with full stamina for the song," he said.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

Screengrab from Naatu Naatu song.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

The lavishly mounted period epic is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

In the 'best picturenon English segment', RRR will face off with Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentine historical drama Argentina, 1985, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.