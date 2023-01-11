Golden Globe award: PM Modi, Ilayaraaja, A R Rahman congratulate Keeravani, 'RRR' team

Ever since 'RRR' won the Golden Globe award for best original song, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the team, especially music composer M M Keeravani, whose amazing orchestration and composition of the song has brought global recognition.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the honour has made every Indian proud. "A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan

and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,” he wrote.

Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman congratulated the team, saying the win was a paradigm shift. "Incredible..paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats SS Rajamouli and the whole RRR team,” he wrote.

Popular veteran music composer Illayaraaja also appreciated the team, crediting the win to Keeravani and SS Rajamouli's hard work. “MM Keeravani, SS Rajamouli, for all your hardwork, well deserved win..am very happy, congratulations,” he wrote.

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi who is also 'RRR' lead actor Ram Charan's father said the Golden Globe award was a phemonenal, historical achievement. “Golden Globes Best original song aaward to MM Keeravani garu. Take a bow! Heartiest congratulations team. India is proud of you!,” he wrote.

Mollywood actor Mammootty was also full of praise for the team. "Delighted to see the world stand up for an Indian cinema. Congrats, Keeravani, SS Rajamouloi and the entire team for bagging the Golden Globes award,” he wrote.

Actors Mahesh Babu, Vivek Oberoi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Preity Zinta, Rashmika Mandanna, are among those who wished the 'RRR' team on social media.