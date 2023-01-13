Aishwarya Lekshmi reveals truth behind photo with Arjun Das

Actors Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das's photo, which was recently posted on social media, had led to a lot of speculations that the duo were in a relationship. However, now the 'Mayanadhi' actress has taken to Instagram to share the truth about the picture.

“Hey , about my last post. Didn't expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet. click a picture and I just posted it. There is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday. Be rest assured, he is all yours,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The gossips began when Aishwarya posted a love emoji along with a photo of Arjun on social media. Netizens were confused as the actress did not make any other statement. Though many stated that the photo was posted as part of her upcoming film, others maintained that wedding bells were ringing for the actress.

Arjun Das who is only a few Tamil films old is noted most for his work in the Karthi-starrer ‘Kaithi’. He was also seen in Andhagaram.

Last year, Aishwarya Leskhmi had several back-to-back films, the most noted being the Telugu film ‘Ammu’ and Tamil films ‘Gatta Kusthi’ and ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. In Mollywood, she played the titular character in ‘Kumari’.

Telugu actress Priyanka Jawalkar congratulated the duo, saying she was so happy for Aishwarya. Confused fans soon wanted to know whether Aishwarya was indeed in a relationship with the actor. One person commented, “What do you mean,” in the comment box.

Aishwarya Lekhsmi, just like most of her peers, have kept her personal life guarded, not revealing much about her relationships. She has also not been linked with anyone in the past.