Vijay's 'Varisu' grosses over Rs 4 crore on first day, 'Thunivu' also doing well

As the much-awaited festive releases Ajith’s ‘Thunivu’ and Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ clashed at the box office, it’s raining huge profits. It is estimated that both films have combinedly grossed Rs 100 crores at the box office. From Kerala, ‘Varisu’ grossed over Rs 4 crores on the first day. And Rs 5.65 crores from Karnataka. But they haven’t disclosed ‘Thunivu’s’ first day collections.

Having said that prominent trade analysts claim that both films collected Rs 20 crores on the first day. It’s after 9 years that the box office witnessed a clash of Thala Ajith’s and Vijay’s films on the same day. The last time it happened was in 2014 when Vijay’s 'Jilla' and Ajith’s ‘Veeram’ was released on a Pongal day. Even in Kerala, they had early morning fan shows from 1 am.

In Kerala ‘Varisu’ was released on 400 screens while 'Thunivu' got 250 screens. It is estimated that both films grossed over 8 crores on the first day. In Mumbai, 'Varisu' had an early morning show at 3 am. This is proof that South Indian films have a growing fan base in North India. Ajith and Vijay's films are clashing at the box office for the 13th time. Their first clash was in 1996. Between Vijay’s ‘Coimbatore Mappilai’ and Ajith’s ‘Vanmathi.’ After the legendary Kamal-Rajni rivalry, this was a clash of titans that became equally famous. Vamshi is the director of ‘Varisu’. And it is Vijay’s 66th film. Reshmika Mandanna is the heroine. While ‘Thunivu’ is directed by H Vinodh who is collaborating with Ajith after ‘Nerkonda Parvai’ and ‘Valimai’. The film is releasing in 5 languages. Manju Warrier is the heroine.