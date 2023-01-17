Netizens divided over this mass dialogue from 'Mukundan Unni Associates'

Ever since the OTT release of 'Mukundan Unni Associates', the movie has been generating a lot of discussions on social media. While many have appreciated the style of filmmaking, some people argued that the content is sending a negative message to the audience.

For example, a thug dialogue by Meenakshi (played by actress Aarsha Baiju) towards the end of the film, is drawing mixed reactions from the public. While many are hailing the dialogue, some say it is wrong as it dispels people's belief in good deeds.

The dialogue is uttered by Meenakshi when Advocate Jyothi (Tanvi Ram) says she believes in karma and that anyone who does a wrong deed will be punished. To this, Meenakshi says, “Vishwasamokke Nallatha. Ingane o*** thirinju irikumbo, enthenkkilum okke orthu samadhanikaalo, (faith is good. You will have something like this to think when you get screwed).”

One reddit user wrote, "This is so true. Karma is just wishful thinking."

Vineeth Sreenivasan's character Mukundan Unni is also trending on social media. Though many have stated that his character is fresh and appealing, some find it 'too evil' and may also have a negative impact on the younger generation.

“In their attempt to make the climax novel, the makers should not have resorted to create such a buildup for a negative character,” wrote Lalu Clement, in 'Into the Cinema', a page that discusses various aspects of cinema.