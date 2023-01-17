Actor Edavela Babu heavily criticised the Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer 'Mukundan Unni Associates'. He said it was bewildering as to how such a negative film was passed by the censor board. The fact that the director had faith in the film’s acceptance and the audience’s positive reaction to the film is indeed a disturbing trend, according to Edavela Babu. He was speaking at the ‘Cinemayum Ezhuthum’ discussion held at the National Legislature’s Book festival.

“A film called ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ released here. I don’t know how it was passed by the Censor Board. the film is so negative. The film itself starts with the tagline—“We don’t have anyone to thank.” I am not going to repeat the climax dialogue here. And the heroine’s choice of words cannot be reproduced here. That’s the kind of offensive language she has used. There should be at least three statutory warnings for scenes featuring cigarette smoking and drinking. And then you should see this film, it is so negative. Surprisingly this film worked at the box office. Who has suffered moral degeneration? The audience or filmmakers?

The producers got enough profits from this film. I can’t even begin to process a film like this. I did call up Vineeth Sreenivasan to have a talk about this film. I asked him how he agreed to act in it. Apparently some 7 heroes rejected the film. But Vineeth couldn’t say no to this project as it is directed by his assistant.

The director apparently had faith that the film will work at the box office. Rather than blame the filmmakers I am wondering what’s happening to our audience?”—said Edavela Babu.

'Mukundan Unni Associates' directed by Abhinav Sundar Nayak was released on November 11th. This dark humour was appreciated by the audience and critics alike. Aarsha Chandni Baiju is the heroine of the film. Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudhi Koppa, Tanvi Ram, Jagadish, Sudheesh are also playing key roles in the film. The film is now streaming on Hotstar.