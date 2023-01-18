Aparna Balamurali reacts after college student behaves inappropriately with her

Actor Aparna Balamurali expressed her displeasure after a college student behaved inappropriately with her during the promotion of her film 'Thankam'. The incident took place when the student came to the stage to welcome her with flowers.

In a video, which is now going viral, the student can be seen entering the stage, following which he forcefully makes her stand up. He then proceeds to hold her shoulders. The visibly uncomfortable actress can be seen wiggling out of the way.

Another student who was on stage apologises to the actress. Soon after, the other student returns to the stage and starts apologising about his behaviour, He adds that he is a big fan of the actress and he had not intended to misbehave with her.

Though he offers his hand to her for a handshake, the actress refuses. The student then tries to explain the incident to Vineeth Sreenivasan, who was also present on the stage.

Ever since the video went viral, many people have come out in support of the actress. According to them, no one has any right to touch a celebrity or even take a selfie without their permission.

"Kudos to Aparna for showing him his place," wrote one person. Another person added that people like him should be taught a lesson. "Just because he or she is a celebrity, you can't simply assume they will be fine with you approaching them any way you deem fine,” wrote another person.