‘Maheshinte Prathikaram’ fame Leena Antony passes Class X equivalency examination

Leena Antony, 73, the actor who played Ammachi (Aparna Balamurali’s mom) in 'Maheshinte Prathikaram' passed the 10th grade Equivalency examination, which she wrote in September.

Though the results were published at the end of November last week, she had failed in Chemistry and Mathematics. Then she wrote the SAY exam and passed. Now she can write the Plus One Equivalence test. After the demise of her husband KL Antony who was also an actor, she has been finding solace in books and movies.

Leena decided to resume her education with the encouragement from her son Lazer Shine and daughter-in-law Mayakrishna. Antony and Leena rose to fame with Dileesh Pothan’s 'Maheshinte Prathikaran'. Prior to that, both of them were active in theatre and went on to act in several stages across the state.

Leena is now studying spoken English. She is also learning Koodiyattam under Kalamandalam Ashwathy. Education Minister V Sivankutty had congratulated Leena when he heard about her test on social media. After the results came out, he made it a point to congratulate her.