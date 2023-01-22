Meet Shameer Muhammad, editor of director Shankar’s mega project

Not even in his wildest dreams did Shameer Muhammad saw that director S Shankar would call him to edit his big new budget Telugu film. Shameer recalled having images of 'Endhiran', 'Indian', and 'Anniyan' on his mind when he met Shankar in Hyderabad. After showing him a whacky song sequence Shankar asked him— “Have you edited such songs before?”

“No”, Shameer replied. “This film will have the same formula—Social responsibility, action, and masala. And Shameer has to edit it,” Shankar told him. That is how their association started.

RC-15

That’s Ram Charan’s next after 'RRR'. Since it is his 15th film, they have temporarily named it as RC-15. The film will be shot all over India. A song sequence is being shot in New Zealand. The shooting might take a few more months to finish. Save for editing a few fight scenes in Hindi and Tamil films, this is his first full-fledged editing jig in another language.

Big change

The post-production works of smaller films are done within several technical constraints. But the experience of a big-budget film is different. There will be more artists and technical crew. There will be more rushes to edit. There will be several stunning action footage from various angles that will arrive at the editing table. A single fight scene will be shot with 7 or 8 cameras.

About director Shankar

He is someone who religiously watches Malayalam films. He spoke about 'Trance', 'Helen' and 'Kumbalangi Nights'. He is very punctual and reaches the studio on time. He will sit with you for the edits. He is someone who will laugh over and over again at the comedy scenes of his films. Shankar sir approaches each film with absolute planning.

He is simultaneously shooting two films now. 'Indian-2' and this film. Both are big-budget films. Despite such a tight schedule, he is so calm and cool.

The 40s and thriving

Shameer is thrilled to be part of two Shaji Kailas films, as he is a filmmaker he admired since childhood. He started as a spot editor. His first independent work was Martin Prakkat’s ‘Charlie.’

In 2022, he edited 10 films. 'Kappa', 'Malikappuram' and 'Naalam Mura' are the latest ones.

Producer and director

It was his friendship with cinematographer Jomon T John that resulted in the production company called Plan J. Luckily their first venture 'Thanneer Mathan Dinangal' was a big hit. After ‘Irul’, ‘Cold Case’ and ‘Vishudha Mejo’, their next production is a Tovino Thomas film directed by Anuraj Manohar.

“Fundamentally I am an editor. And I am not prepared to forsake that for anything else. I do want to direct a film. If I get the right story and milieu I might soon venture into production,” says Shameer.