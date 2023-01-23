‘Won't forget the laugh on your faces when I fell.’ Alphonse Puthren posts sentimental note

Ace filmmaker Alphonse Puthren’s latest movie ‘Gold’ was among the most-anticipated Mollywood releases in 2022. However, the film, featuring Prithviraj and Nayanthara, bombed at the box office and became one of the most trolled films of the year.

Though the makers had hoped the film would get better ratings after its OTT release, the movie only made way for more criticism. Disappointed fans said they could not believe that the film was made by the same director who had delivered hits like ‘Neram’ and ‘Premam’.

Expressing his frustration over the excessive trolls, Alphonse Puthren said he has decided to be invisible on social media. “If you get satisfaction by trolling me and writing bad things about me and my film Gold ... good for you. But that does not help me. So I’m protesting by not showing my face on the internet. I’m not your slave nor did I give you the right to tease or abuse me in public," he wrote.

"Watch my works if you like. Don’t come to my (social media) page and show your anger. If you do so, I’ll just become invisible. I have changed, I’m not like I was earlier. I’ll be true to myself first and then to my partner and my children and the people who really like me and stood by me when I fell. I will never forget the laugh on your faces when I fell down. No one falls on purpose. It happens by nature. So the same nature will protect me with support. Have a great day 😁😁😁😁😁,” Puthren wrote.

After he published the post, many people came out in support of the director. While some commented they liked his film, others said it was time for Puthren to move on.

Actor Arun Punalur said success and failure are part and parcel of everyone's life. “Sometimes, those who stood by us may be among those who are laughing at us now. Let it be. Don’t spoil your mood and stay healthy for your family and yourself,” he wrote.

Others said that they had great expectations from Puthren since he is already a brand name. “When your name is Alphonse Puthren, Vineeth Sreenivasan, etc., the expectations are so high. They expect nothing but a hit because you're coming back after a big gap.

"It happens. I'm not justifying anyone's behavior. People have to control their words. We know what you can do. Come back with a hit!! Even Lalettan (Mohanlal) and Mammukka (Mammootty) are severely criticised and trolled in Kerala. Just be open to genuine criticisms. Have a fruitful review discussion.. You're amazing Alphonse♥️,” wrote another fan.