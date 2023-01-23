'Palakkaaran' Kenny's stand-up show floors Kottayam crowd

"You guys are too excited. I am worried," said stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian, as he began his first show in Kottayam on Sunday evening, amid bubbly peals of laughter, applause and camera flashes.

The audience at Indraprastha Tourist Home in Thirunakkara could not contain their joy ever since the Mumbai-based Malayali, one of the top comedians in the country, stepped onto the stage.

The narrow road towards the venue was packed with vehicles even before 6 pm for the 7.30 pm show and Kenny was all praise for the enthusiasm.

“Thank you for filling up this marriage hall. I saw the traffic outside, it's a long way to go anywhere,” he quipped, as the audience quickly got into the stand-up comedy mood.

After warming them up with ample laughs, howls and screams through his intro piece, Kenny started the show titled 'Professor of Tomfoolery,' with an interesting disclaimer.

“Apparently, I am a family-friendly comedian, as I do clean comedy. But this show is going to be a little dirty here and there, ok?" said Kenny, before he revealed the focus of his show, which he wrote during the COVID period.

“The topic for this performance is family,” said Kenny and the thus-far excited audience responded with a droopy reaction.

“Everyone is worried. That's why I'm doing this show,” Kenny retorted, bringing back the laughs again.

From there on, the 32-year-old went on to dissect familial relationships in all its details, spicing them up with stories from his own family and friends.

The icing was the story of how his parents met in a remote village in Pala.

“My mom, who is really pretty, grew up in a very patriarchal home in Pala, where her brother wore sports shoes and she walked barefoot. And all she wanted was to escape the place. That's when my father, an NDA graduate who went on to become a Lt. Navy Commander, arrived to see her. He was a player, so he went wearing his full Navy uniform, complete with polished black shoes – so unnecessary. But she was floored,” narrated Kenny.

He went on to elaborate how arranged marriages have 'helped' many men marry pretty girls; tales of fights between him and his wife Tracy; generational disputes; nostalgic stories involving Bajaj Chetak and Maruti 800.

There was enough for a predominantly Malayali audience to relish, connecting with their growing-up experiences.

Certain patches in the one-and-a-half-hour show did the test energy of his audience a bit, but with his occasional, charmingly half-baked Malayalam dialogues, thoughts like how he is scared to be a dad, interaction with the audience and some stunning display of lights by his team, the comedian continued to serve hearty laughs.

“Go hug your dad and verbalise your feelings,” said Kenny, as he wrapped up the show to thunderous applause.

