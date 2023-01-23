Mukundan Unni an extended version of Viswanath in ‘Mukundetta Sumithra Villikkunnu’? We explore

Vineeth Sreenivasan's character in 'Mukundan Unni Associates' is probably the most deceptive character from Mollywood in recent times. The narcissism and grey shades in him are so astounding, that it makes him stand out, especially in an industry, which boasts of several iconic villains like Fahadh Faasil’s Shammi in ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ and the titular character in ‘Joji’.

Ever since the film got an OTT release, some film buffs have been commenting that Mukundan Unni played by Vineeth is a strange, yet extended version of Sreenivasan’s character in the 1988 film ‘Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu’. The film directed by Priyadarshan revolves around two friends, Mukundan (Mohanlal) who wishes to lead a decent life and Viswanath (Sreenivasan) who survives as a conman.

While we think the climax of both films has no resemblance (since Viswanath gets punished for his deeds in 'Mukunthetta Sumitra Vilikkunnu’), the similarities can’t also be overlooked.



'Both are always scheming'

In 'Mukundetta, Sumithra Villikkunnu', Viswanath makes devious plans every time he gets an opportunity. For example, when he realises that Mukundan’s (Mohanlal) boss CP Menon ( played by MG Soman) has a weakness for tennis, he makes it a point to go to the tennis court and remarks about his game to get in his good books. Soon after, Viswanath starts cheating him.

In ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, Mukundan Unni does not think twice whenever he sets about to complete a task. He always has a new evil plan, something that will get him ahead in life.





'Lack of remorse'

Sometimes, even villains onscreen exhibit signs of remorse. But not Mukundan Unni or Viswanath. In that way, Mukundan Unni and Viswanath are like two peas in a pod. Neither of them feels any remorse or regret for their actions, even if it is at the cost of another person’s life or livelihood. In 'Mukundetta, Sumithra Villikkunnu', Viswanath feels no guilt when his friend Mukundan loses his job because of him. In ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, Vineeth’s character feels nothing, even when he is the cause of another person’s death.



‘They rarely smile’

Both Mukundan Unni and Viswanath do not have time for niceties. While Mukundan Unni’s instinct is to be at the top of his game, Viswanath’s only aim is to make money without hard work. Since both of them are always preoccupied with their thoughts, very rarely do you see them smile, except when they heave a sigh of relief or think they are gaining the upper hand. Maybe it’s genetic, or maybe Vineeth had carefully watched how his father had performed in the role, but this resemblance is so striking in both films.