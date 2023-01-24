Behind the scene! Pic of Mammootty taking a nap on the floor goes viral

The Lijo Jose Pellissery film headlining Mammootty is having an impressive run at the box office and it has also opened to overwhelmingly positive reviews. When it premiered at the IFFK, it was the audience favourite and won the Audience Acceptance Award. In fact, it also ran into some controversy as many people at the venue complained of not getting enough tickets to watch the show.

What makes the film unique is its presentation and intriguing characters. Right now, a photograph taken from the location of the film has gone viral on social media. You can see Mammootty napping on the ground during the shooting break of the film. The megastar’s performance is said to be the highlight of the film.

You can witness some mesmerizing moments from him as James and Sundaram on screen. Many feel it would definitely be on the list of one of the top five performances of the actor. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films is distributing the film in theatres, while the overseas release is by Truth Films.

Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, Kainakari Thangaraj, Suresh Babu, Chetan Jayalal, Ashwant Ashok Kumar, and Rajesh Sharma are playing other important characters. The cinematography of the film is done by Theni Ishwar. Editing is by Deepu SS Joseph. Lijo Jose Pellissery's story is scripted by S Hareesh. Digital Marketing is done by Vishnu Sugathan and Anoop Sundaran.