Unni Mukundan responds on social media after spat with YouTuber

Actor Unni Mukundan who courted controversy after he abused a YouTube content creator came up with an explanation after the audio became viral. The actor said that he was forced to react haughtily as the latter had scorned his parents and the child artist who had acted alongside him in his latest blockbuster ‘Malikappuram’.

In an emotional note, Unni said that he wouldn’t admit that he had committed a mistake.

Unni Mukundan wrote:

Around fifteen minutes after the first call, I had called that person to apologize. He too apologized back to me. He might have uploaded the video on the Youtube channel merely for garnering views; or he might have resented me. I called him only because he challenged me to speak in a manly way.

It is alright to review a movie and express opinions. It is the right of the audience who spent their time and money. I was angered by how that person made some personal remarks about me. You are not a believer! So, there is no reason for you to accuse me of selling Lord Ayyappa for my personal gains. When you say that those who raised me had made me like this, I can only infer that he was abusing my parents.

I called that person and spoke to him for over fifteen minutes only because I felt that my reaction was a bit severe. I told him that it is alright to express his opinions about the movie. I asked him not to think about my parents or my ideas when he presents his contents. The first call was recorded even though he said he was not recording it. So, I assume that my second call too is recorded. Maybe he did that deliberately.

I know that the way I spoke is not right but I stand by what I said. Let me make something clear. I am an ardent believer and a devotee of Lord Ayyappa. I haven’t questioned anyone’s beliefs; neither have I asked anyone to move aside because of his beliefs.

You could review or not review a movie. But do not abuse my family in the name of freedom of speech. I called him directly as I was distressed after hearing that I sold devotion using the little girl who had acted in the film. No son could live peacefully after hearing someone abusing his parents. If I have abused him, you could see it as the anguish of a son or the arrogance of Unni Mukundan, the actor. I did a movie. You are free to criticise it. But, I will not tolerate insulting my parents or the child actor.

Many said that I had reacted emotionally. To be honest, I am like this. I didn’t get anything easily. I achieved everything through the hard word and by praying to God. I am grateful to God and to the audience for that. I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my words. Kindly take my apology as a testament to my responsibility as a responsible person and not my weakness as a man. All I have is love for everyone who supported me and stood with me. See you at the movies! Love you all!

The actor ended his post by seeking everyone’s prayers as the Tamil and Telugu versions of ‘Malikappuram’ is all set to hit the theatres.