'Pathaan' director Siddharth says he's humbled by film's success

Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest action entertainer 'Pathaan', is feeling overwhelmed with the success and says he is inspired to get back on the film set and create something really special for audiences again.

Siddharth says, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

With 'Pathaan', Siddharth Anand becomes the only Hindi film director to have two back-to-back 50 crore+ openers to his credit.

He says, "I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter."

Anand added: "It is a validation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never-seen-before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I'm glad we delivered on this promise."

On Day 2, 'Pathaan' registered Rs 113.6 crore gross, taking the total worldwide collection to an astronomical Rs 219.6 crore gross.