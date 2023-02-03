Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' to hit theatres this Onam. See second look poster

The much-awaited second look poster of Dulquer Salmaan's 'King of Kotha' got released on Friday. The actor sports a getup in the poster, which almost reminds the audience of his rugged look in his debut movie 'Second Show'.

The Abhilash Joshy directorial is expected to hit the screens this Onam. The movie is extra special for Dulquer who will be completing 11 years in the film industry. The actor's latest releases, including the Telugu film 'Sita Ramam' and the Bollywood film 'Chup' have been extremely successful. 'Kurup' directed by Srinath Rajendran was his last film in 'Mollywood'.

The shoot of 'King of Kotha', jointly produced by Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, is progressing in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. The film has been penned by Abhilash N Chandran while the cinematography is by Nimish Ravi. The editing is by Shyam Shashidaran, while makeup is by Ronex Xavier. Praveen Veena is designing the costumes of the film, while Shuhaib S B K is the DOP. Production Controller is Deepak Parameshwar. The movie's music is jointly done by Jakes Bejoy and Shaan Rahman.

The highly anticipated stunts in the action oriented movie is choreographed by Rajashekar. Digital marketing is by Anoop Sundaran and Vishnu Sugathan, while Pratheesh Sekhar is the PRO.