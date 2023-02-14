Kannada star Raj B Shetty's debut Malayalam film goes on the floors

'Rudhiram', which will mark the Malayalam debut of Kannada star Raj B Shetty, has gone on the floors. National award-winner Aparna Balamurali will star opposite the actor in the film. Apart from Malayalam, the film, which is directed by Jisho Lone Antony, will be released in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Rudhiram is produced by VS Lalan under the banner of Rising Sun Studios.

Director Jisho Lone Antony and Joseph Kiran George have written the script for the film. Mithun Mukundan, who composed the music for the Mammootty-starrer 'Rorschach', is also involved in this project. Sajad Kaku is handling the camera while Bhavan Sreekumar is the editor of the film.

Shabir Pathan is the creative producer of the film while Martin Mathew and Vincent Allappat are the executive producers.

The art is handled by Shyam Karthikeyan. The other crew members include: production controller: Richard, sound mix: Ganesh Marar, chief associate director: Chris Thomas Maveli, associate director: Sujesh Annie Eapan, makeup: Sudhi Surendran, costume: Dhanya Balakrishnan, VFX supervisor: Anand Shankar, action: Run Ravi, finance controller: M S Arun. Reni is the director of photography while design is by Anthony Stephen. The film will be shot in and around Thrissur Chimney Dam. Pratheesh Sekhar is the PRO.