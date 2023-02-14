Shah Rukh Khan visits Nayanthara’s home in Chennai. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan who was in Chennai recently for the shoot of his upcoming film 'Jawan' made a visit to Nayanthara's house, reportedly to meet her twins. A video of the veteran actor outside the lady superstar's residence has generated a lot of buzz on social media. Netizens are excited to see their favourite actors get together, both onscreen and off-screen.

The visual shows Khan hurriedly getting into the car and bidding bye to Nayanthara. It is said that he spend 30 minutes at her residence.

Both the actors will be seen in director Atlee's next project 'Jawan', which is a Hindi-language action thriller. Vijay Sethupathi will play the villain in the movie, which also features Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The film has been shot in several locations, including Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Aurangabad. The music is by hit composer Anirudh.

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his recently released film 'Pathaan'.