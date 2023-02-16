Kantara plagiarism row: Kerala HC stays FIR against Prithviraj

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the FIR filed against actor Prithviraj by a publishing house in connection with the alleged copyright infringement of the song "Varaharoopam" from the Kannada movie “Kantara”.

The court observed that as a mere distributor of the film in Kerala, the actor was “unnecessarily being dragged into” the controversy and that initiating copyright infringement proceedings against him was “stretching it too far”.

A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas was hearing a petition filed by the actor for quashing an FIR registered against him at the Kozhikode Town Police Station alleging that the song "Varaharoopam" from the movie “Kantara” has been plagiarised from the song "Navarasam” by the band Thaikkudam Bridge.

Prithviraj Productions Private Limited is the distributor of the film in Kerala. The court granted a stay on the proceedings against the actor for seven days.

