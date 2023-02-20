Kottayam film festival: Seminar to be held at Thirunakkara on Feb 25

Kottayam: A seminar will be organised in connection with the Kottayam International Film Festival for imparting the rich and diverse film history of the district to the new generation. The seminar will be held at the old police ground in Thirunakkara at 11 am on February 25.

C R Omanakuttan, producer Joy Thomas, director Joshy Mathew, Malayala Manorama senior associate editor Jose Panachippuram, writers R Unni and Dr Paul Manalil, film critic A Chandrasekhar, film journalist M M Balachandran, and film researcher Dr Divya S Kesavan, among others, will participate in the seminar. A proclamation rally will be taken out from the Collectorate to the old police ground at Thirunakkara at 4.30 pm on February 23.

A total of 39 films will be screened during the fest to be held from February 24 to 28 at the Anaswara and Asha theatres and CMS College theatre.

Led by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the fest is being organised in collaboration with the Kottayam Film Society, the Information and Public Relations Department, the Federation of Film Societies of India and various film outfits.

Registration

You can register at the counter set up at the Anaswara theatre in Kottayam. The counter will be open from 10 am to 7 pm. Those interested should bring a passport-size photo and the fee. The fee for a delegate pass is Rs 300, while for students it is Rs 150 (concession rate).

Online registrations can also be done via the link – https://registration.iffk.in/.