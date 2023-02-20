Dhanush buys palatial home for parents in Chennai's posh Poes Garden

Published: February 20, 2023 11:04 AM IST Updated: February 20, 2023 11:50 AM IST
Tamil superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie 'Vaathi' released on February 17 has collected over Rs 20 crore at the box office. Photo: IANS | Instagram: dhanushkraja

Chennai: Tamil superstar Dhanush, whose latest movie 'Vaathi' released on February 17 and collected more than 20 crore at the box office, is in the news for a different reason.

He has gifted a palatial home to his parents, Kasthuriraja and Vijayalakshmi. The beautiful and luxurious home is situated in the posh Poes Garden area of Chennai where former Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa has a bungalow.

Actor, director and president of Dhanush Fan club, Subramaniam Siva broke the news about Dhanush gifting the palatial home to his parents.

Siva said in a Tamil tweet: "My younger brother Dhanush's new house is giving me a feel of a temple. In his lifetime he has provided his parents a paradise-like home. Even more success and achievements will to chase you. May you live long and be an inspiration for the young generation in honouring parents."

The national award-winning actor catapulted to the big league of Tamil film industry with his performances in movies like 'Asuran', 'Thiruda Thiruda' and others.

While he had announced his separation from his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the daughter of south Indian mega star Rajinikanth, there are unconfirmed reports that they have reconciled for their children, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja. The marriage, according to unconfirmed reports, was reconciled due to the efforts of Rajinikanth.

