Not just Sonu Nigam — Here's a recap of selfie attempts with celebs that didn't go as planned

Fans taking selfies of celebrities are not new and often their idols oblige. However, sometimes, things can get out of hand when either the fan or the celebrity gets offended. Recently, social media influencer Sapna Gill and her associates had allegedly manhandled cricketer Prithvi Shaw for refusing to oblige to pose for selfies with them. The gang also reportedly damaged Shaw's vehicle on a Mumbai road. Now Sapna has filed a police complaint alleging that the cricketer was in an inebriated state and had tried to outrage her modesty. The latest selfie mishap involves popular singer Sonu Nigam. He was attacked at a function in a Mumbai suburb apparently for refusing a selfie with an MLA's son.

In 2021, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was visibly unimpressed with a fan who tried to capture a selfie with him when he was on his way for a promotion of his film. In 2020, the actor, who is known to be averse to selfies, had also snatched the phone of a person who tried to click a selfie with him at the Goa airport.

Apart from Bollywood actors, there are some celebs from the South Indian industry who also drew some flak on social media for sharply reacting when fans tried to click selfies with them. Suriya and Karthi's father and yesteryear actor Sivakumar once received a lot of backlash for smashing the phone of a fan who had tried to capture a selfie with him.

'Baahubali' actor Ranu Daggubati once threw away a fan's phone when the latter tried clicking pictures of the actor during a visit to a temple.

Legendary playback singer KJ Yesudas too is averse to selfies. In 2018, he grabbed a fan's phone and deleted the selfie he had taken with the singer at the lobby of a hotel in Delhi.