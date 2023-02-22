Malayalam actor, anchor Subi Suresh passes away

Kochi: Television actress and anchor Subi Suresh passed away on Wednesday. She was 42. The actress was suffering from liver ailments and was under treatment at a private hospital here. She was reportedly gearing up for a liver transplant. Comedian Ramesh Pisharody had visited the actress at the hospital recently.

Subi who was known for her quick wit and humour started off as a dancer and comedian in various stage shows. Subi went on to make a name for herself with the comedy series 'Cinemala' and then went on to host shows like Mazhavil Manorama's 'Made for Each Other' and Surya TV's 'Kutty Pattalam'. Her quick wit and humour were well received by the Malayali audience. She has also been part of various shows outside the country.



Subi who made her debut in films with Rajasenan's 'Kanaka Simhasanam' also acted in over 20 films, including 'Grihanathan', 'Thaksara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', 'Drama', 'Kaaryasthan'.



The actress was also known to be a fitness expert. Her workout videos during the lockdown had gone on to become a huge hit among the family audience.

Subi. who was born in Tripunithura. was residing in Koonammavu in Ernakulam. After her graduation from St Teresa's College, she went on to perform as a dancer in various stage shows. Her mimicry and monoact performances were also well received. She is also a product of Cochin Kalabhavan.

