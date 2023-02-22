Subi Suresh's death: Actors Dulquer Salmaan, Dileep, Surabhi Lakshmi react

Actress and TV presenter Subi Suresh's death has shocked many in the film fraternity. The actress who made her debut in Mollywood with Rajasenan's 'Kanaka Simhasanam', had managed to make everyone laugh with her quick wit and humour. Actor Dulquer Salmaan took to social media to express his shock on hearing the news. “Absolutely shocked to hear about Subi Suresh. Soo young and so much left to do. A real loss to Malayalam film fraternity. Praying for her family and friends to cope through this difficult time,” wrote the actor.

Actress Surabhi Lakshmi, who was also close with Subi, condoled the death of the actor. She said Subi never mentioned about her illness, though they spoke for a long time over phone, the previous month. “One would always end up laughing, after receiving a call from Subi chechi, despite the mood you are in. Whenever she called me, she would always start the phone call with the dialogue, 'Illathu Enthundu Subadhre Visheshangal.' That was how she always was. When I received the National Award, she called up and said, "your award is an award for all of us who do comedy, especially, women," remembered Surabhi.

Actors Mohanlal, Mammootty, Asif Ali, Dileep and Dharmajan Bolgatty also offered their condolences. Mohanlal remembered how Subi won the Malayali audience with her laughter and lover. "She would have reached greater heights and attained more in her life. Saddened by the loss," he wrote.