Tini Tom worked hard to save Subi's life: Suresh Gopi

Superstar Suresh Gopi has written a condolence note about Subi Suresh who died due to a liver ailment earlier this morning. The actor observed that this was no age or circumstances to lose such a great artist like her. He also pointed out that the death of Subi Suresh reminds us that strong legal action should be taken against fake organ donations. Suresh Gopi says that there are intricacies in the law that deny the right to maintain one's life and he also thanked all the people, including Tini Tom who worked hard to save Subi's life.

“Adieu to Subi Suresh. At this point in time we have to say that there were many efforts made to avoid this death. I have to thank the valiant efforts of various people from the entertainment industry, like Tini Tom who tried to do everything they can in such a situation. I for one know the kind of effort that they took. We could have avoided this situation. But the complexities of law are often time-bound. The laws have become so severe that they are denied even the right to maintain their lives they think might not be within their reach for a longer period of time.

Or else, it has something to do with the rise of fake organ donations. If the law needs to be kind, humans need to make drastic lifestyle changes. Subi was one artist who was here for a long haul. This is no age or circumstance to lose such a great artist like her. Here’s hoping that Subi keeps making us laugh in our memories of her,” –was what he wrote on Facebook.